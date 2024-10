Rusia obligă Europa să investească în industria de apărare. Ionela Ciolan: „UE are nevoie de 500 de miliarde de euro pentru următorii zece ani”. De ce politicienii români tac

File photo dated February 2, 2023 shows the hangars of the OIP company, owner of around fifty Leopard 1 tanks decommissioned and bought from the Belgian army in Tournai, Belgium. Dozens of second-hand Leopard 1 tanks that once belonged to Belgium have been bought by another European country for Ukrainian forces fighting Russia's invasion, the arms trader who did the deal said Tuesday. Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday evening that arms maker Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) had acquired the tanks and would prepare most of them for export to Ukraine. Photo by Monasse T/ANDBZ/ABACAPRESS.COM