epa09145534 Russian flag adjusted to a wall of a building of penal colony No.3 (IK-3) of the Federal Penitentiary Service Directorate for the Vladimir region, where the regional hospital for convicts is located, in the town of Vladimir, about 200 kilometers from Moscow, Russia, 19 April 2021. According to a statement released by the Federal Penitentiary Service Directorate for the Vladimir region, Russiain opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred from the penal colony No. 2 (IK-2) in Pokrov, Vladimir region, to the regional prison hospital in IK-3 in Vladimir for receiving vitamin therapy. The decision was taken amid Navalny's hunger strike and announced by his team members fears for his life. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY