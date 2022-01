„Satul curcubeu” din Taiwan, o atracție în mediul online. Cum a fost salvat de la demolare

epa09602050 Local tourists walk inside the rainbow village in Taichung city, Taiwan, 25 November 2021. According to Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Taiwan's first-dose vaccination rate has passed 77 percent. Taiwan authorities announced additional easing of rules for Covid-19 restrictions as current vaccination rate gradually increasing since late September and COVID-19 pandemic situation across Taiwan is under control. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO