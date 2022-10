epa10224493 Fatih Birol, Director General of the International Energy Organization IEA, speaks at a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, 05 October 2022. Birol will participate in the meeting of the Economic Council chaired by Prime Minister Sanna Marin. The Economic Council is a cooperation body between the government, the most important interest organizations and the Bank of Finland under the leadership of the Prime Minister. EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN