epa09799735 Refugees from Ukraine gather near the Polish-Ukrainian border in Hrebenne, southeastern Poland, 03 March 2022. Around 575,100 refugees have already crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border since the beginning of the Russian invasion on 24 February, Poland?s Border Guard has reported in the morning of 27 February. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/Wojtek Jargilo POLAND OUT