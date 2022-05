COLOMBO, SRI LANKA – MAY 19. Sri Lankan university students from the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) holding placards during a protest march towards Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 19, 2022. University students of a union affiliated to the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) engaged in a protest march from the suburbs towards the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo where other protestors are continuing their call for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down. Located in the Indian Ocean southwest of the Bay of Bengal, the pear-shaped South Asian Island nation Sri Lanka is in the throes of its worst-ever economic and political crisis. Nine people were killed and more than 300 injured in mob violence earlier this week, and property belonging to the ruling Rajapaksa family and their political allies was vandalized. M.A.Pushpa Kumara / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM