epa08987567 Crew members for US Air Force's KC-135 refueling jet (L) and B-1 bomber (R) during a Salute to Service community outreach event to honor US military members at MacDill Air Force Base ahead of the NFL Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, USA, 04 February 2021. The AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in NFL Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on 07 February 2021. A scheduled flyover during the US national anthem will include the B-1, B-2 and B-52. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER