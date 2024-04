A U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, is ready to be loaded in to a C-130J Hercules aircraft in support of Talisman Sabre 2023 at Williamson Airfield in Queensland, Australia on July 26, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson). Profimedia Images