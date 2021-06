NEW YORK, May 31, 2020 Policemen stand guard as demonstrators approach an entrance of highway during a protest against police brutality in Queens of New York, the United States, May 30, 2020. Demonstrations and riots have spread to cities across the United States after a video went viral of George Floyd being suffocated to death by a white police officer in the midwest U.S. state of Minnesota on May 25. (Credit Image: © Wang Ying/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)