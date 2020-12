epa08891727 A general view shows a Carabinieri police patrol outside the nursing home San Girolamo Emiliani in Casal Morena street, on the southern outskirts of Rome, Italy, 18 December 2020, where many cases of positive patients to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were confirmed. According to local media, out of 54 people hospitalized at the nursing home 50 tested positive for COVID-19. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI