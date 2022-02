epa09615130 (FILE) - Peng Shuai of China in action during her women's singles first round match against Nao Hibino of Japan at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2020 (re-issued on 01 December 2021). On 01 December 2021 the Women?s Tennis Association (WTA) announced the decision to suspend tournaments in China due to concerns over the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, following a post of her on social alleging that she was sexually assaulted by a former Chinese vice premier. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS MALASIG