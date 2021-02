This video frame grab image obtained February 22, 2021 shows pilot Scott Bahan in a Piper Cherokee small plane as it taxis to the runway in Alton,New Hampshire on Lake Winnipesaukee. Pilots comfortable with an icy landing can now use a runway on a frozen lake in the northeastern US state of New Hampshire.The 2,600-foot strip at Alton Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee opened to the public earlier this month when the ice became at least 12 inches thick. On Saturday, almost 20 inches of solid ice was measured. It is the only ice runway approved by the Federal Aviation Administration in the United States and is not for the faint-hearted."Ice is slippery. We get that a lot from the pilots," said airport supervisor Carol Niewola of New Hampshire's aeronautic transportation department.,Image: 592726513, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY - "Icy landing: runway opens on frozen US lake", Model Release: no