epa08559866 Wearing a protective face mask, twenty two-year-old Vietnamese worker Chu Quang Huy, who came to Japan under the Specified Skills Program, works at a factory of Naito Furniture Inudstry in Minami Alps city, Yamanashi prefecture, Japan, 20 July 2020 (issued 22 July 2020). Increasing number of migrant workers in Japan including Vietnamese workers who make up the second biggest group of foreign workforce in Japan, have been losing jobs as the country's economy struggles amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Daijiro Naito, the President of Naito Furniture Industry says the company welcomes employment of migrant workers amid labor shortages but the pandemic and travel restrictions have brought uncertainty to the future recruitment. Describing his Vietnamese wokers as 'hard-working and family-loving', Naito says the companies must strive to maintain their employment but admits that it will become a challenge for some Japanese companies without employment subsidy program introduced during the coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA