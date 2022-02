epa09735383 A US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III transport plane with US soldiers of the 82nd US Airborne Division landed at the airport in Jasionka near Rzeszow, southern Poland, 07 February 2022. US soldiers arrived to Poland following the Pentagon's announcement of additional forces moving from the United States to Europe to strengthen NATO's eastern flank. EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT