epa10186836 A handout photo made available by Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan shows Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (L), President of Tajikistan Emamali Rahmonov (2-L),Russian President Vladimir Putin (3-L), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (3-R)