epa10260226 Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during a press conference introducing the new members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th Chinese Communist Party (CPC) Central Committee at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, 23 October 2022. The members of the Politburo Standing Committee in China represent the collective supreme power of the Chinese Communist Party for the next five years. EPA-EFE/WU HAO