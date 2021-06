epa00928647 A mother walks with her son in front of a giant Deng Xiaoping poster in Qingdao city, Shandong province, northern China, Sunday,11 February 2007. On February 19 will be the 10th anniversary of Deng Xiaoping's death. The late Chinese paramount leader's economy reforms and his 'one country, two systems' policy paved the way for capitalism in China. EPA/WU HONG