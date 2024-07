MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2024 -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump (L, front) and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance attend the Republican National Convention 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the United States, July 15, 2024. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, received enough delegate votes on Monday to officially become the party's nominee and announced that he has chosen Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate in the Nov. 5 presidential election. The former president garnered a majority of votes from delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He reached the required threshold with votes from Florida, which were announced by his son, Eric Trump.,Image: 890010759, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no