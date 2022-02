Liderii lumii, la limita demenței. Profesor din St. Petersburg: „Dacă țara mea devine agresor față de alte țări, eu ce fac?”

February 6, 2022, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: After it was released that Russia had some 70% of the troops and equipment needed for a successful invasion of Ukraine, members of the German, Ukraine, Belarusian, and Georgian communities assembled at Munich’s Marienplatz to protest against Russian aggression against their countries and to demand decisive help from NATO and Germany to prevent the fall of Kiev. The Ukraine community have stated that if Ukraine falls, under Putin’s plan to reassemble the territories of the Soviet Union, there is no more buffer zone and he will begin direct aggression against the European Union. The groups also criticized Germany’s reluctance under the new coalition government to help arm Ukraine- a move which is seen as protecting the controversial Nordstream Pipeline and natural gas deals made under the previous Union government. Instead of armament, Germany sent some 5,000 helmets to Ukraine which is being seen as ridiculous in the face of the level of Russian military technology being amassed at the border.,Image: 660038059, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia