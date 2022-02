KIEV, UKRAINE - JANUARY 9: A woman holds a sign saying "Say no to Putin" during a rally "Say no to Putin" in Kiev, Ukraine on January 9, 2021. Ukrainian nationalists are displeased with the interference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the internal affairs of Kazakhstan. Russia sent about 3,000 troops to Kazakhstan to quell protests. Stringer / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM