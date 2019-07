epa07743289 Diego Costa (R) of Atletico Madrid celebrates scoring a goal with teammates (L-R) Koke, Joao Felix, Stefan Savic and Kieran Trippier during the first half of the International Champions Cup (ICC) soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, 26 July 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE