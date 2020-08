epa08579488 A spectator wearing face mask seats waiting beginning premiere of the new Russian comedy 'Happy end' by Russian director Yevgeny Shemyakin in the Illusion cinema in Moscow, Russia, 01 August 2020. Cinemas in Moscow reopened under strict measures of disinfection, temperature checks, and social distancing between spectators who have to wear face masks in the movie theater. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY