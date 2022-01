epaselect epa09672275 Protesters clash with Kazakh policemen during rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty, Kazakhstan, 05 January 2022 (Issued on 07 January 2022). Protesters stormed the mayor's office in Almaty, as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the capital until 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER KUZNETSOV