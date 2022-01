(210129) -- SUVA, Jan. 29, 2021 (Xinhua) -- People walk on a flooded road in the town of Ba on Viti Levu Island in Fiji, Jan. 29, 2021. Fiji announced on Friday night new curfew hours over a possible tropical cyclone moving towards the island nation. The Fiji Meteorological Service said that the tropical depression of concern is expected to further develop into a tropical cyclone that is likely to be named tropical cyclone Ana by Saturday morning. Currently, more than 2,000 people are sheltered in 56 evacuation centers across the nation.,Image: 587021521, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia