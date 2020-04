A fost lansat cel mai ușor submarin personal construit vreodată. Costă 975.000 de euro

Ferrari Press Agency Nemo 1 17/04/20 Ref 11644 See Ferrari text Picture credit: U-Boat Worx A personal submarine that can be towed on a car trailer and launched into the sea from the beach has been unveiled.The two person Nemo, which also has a host of luxury appointments, will be able to take private owners down to a depth of 100 metres.It can stay submerged for up to eight hours and travel at a maximum speed of three knots.The machine will cost €975,000 Euros and orders are being taken now.But all buyers get a 12 day course on the Caribbean island of Curacao to qualify as a submersible operator.The Nemo is being developed by Dutch-based U-Boat Worx which already provides larger submarines for commercial leisure operations including the carrying of passengers,This new is lightweight and currently in the final phase of production.A spokesman said:” The ultra-modern design, sharp lines, hydrodynamic form and optimal power to weight ratio, combine to create an instant classic. “The NEMO’s fine detailing includes transparent nosecones, octagonal thruster ducts, car-like stern, and a fully acrylic pressurised hull.Yet the whole thing weighs only 2,500 kilograms making the NEMO the lightest manned submersible ever built. It stands only 155 centimeters high., is 280 cm long and 231 cm wide.Given its low weight and size, it can be towed behind a car on a trailer for shore-side launching. OPS:The Nemo front view Picture supplied by Ferrari