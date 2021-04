March 30, 2021: G. GORDON LIDDY, 90, a mastermind of the Watergate burglary and a radio talk show host after emerging from prison, died on Tuesday in Fairfax County, Virginia. FILE PHOTO: June 9, 1997, Washington, DC, USA: Former covert operative and Watergate burglar G. GORDON LIDDY looks out at the Watergate building. Liddy coordinated the break-in from the same room at the former Howard Johnson hotel across from the Watergate building.,Image: 129243967, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no