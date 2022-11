epa01713988 British actors David Morrissey (L) and Leslie Phillips (R) attend the Gala Premiere of director John Crowley's latest film 'Is Anybody There?' held at the Curzon Mayfair in London, Britain, 29 April 2009. British actor Michael Caine plays an anarchic retired magician Clarence, who forms an unlikely friendship with the morbid, bookish 10-year-old boy whose parents run the retirement home he is forced into. Released in UK cinemas on May 01. EPA/DANIEL DEME