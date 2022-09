epa10194468 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed walks out the the Baltimore Circuit Court after a judge vacated his murder conviction in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 19 September 2022. Syed has been in prison for more than 20 years after being convicted of strangling his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO