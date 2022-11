epa10134568 (FILE) - Ukrainian servicemen operate with American-made 155mm M777 towed howitzer on their positions in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine, 28 July 2022. (Issued 23 August 2022). Ukraine marks, on 24 August 2022, six months since the war with Russia started. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET *** Local Caption *** 57835458