RAGOVKA, UKRAINE - APRIL 10: Forestry officers are seen at the site during a fire in Ragovka, Ukraine on April 10, 2020. Fire from the radioactive Chernobyl zone approaches the village of Ragovka. Fires are dangerous for the nearest villages and neighboring countries. Authorities suspect arson of illegal visitors to the radioactive Chernobyl zone. Stringer / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM