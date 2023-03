epa07240225 (FILE) - A convoy of US army troops (R) and the People's Protection Units (YPG) Kurdish militia (L) patrol near al-Ghanamya village, al-Darbasiyah town at the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, 29 April 2017 (reissued 19 December 2018). US media reports on 19 December 2018 state USA may be in process of withdrawing all of its troops from Syria. An estimated 2,000 US troops, mainly located in Syria's north-east region, are in Syria with their primary task being the training of local units in their fight against the IS, the Islamic State militants. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF RABIE YOUSSEF