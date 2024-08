A Bosnian policeman guards a perimeter near a crime scene at local high school after three employees were shot dead by a co-worker who then attempted to take his own life, in Sanski Most, Northern Bosnia, on August 21, 2024. The assailant was seriously wounded and transferred to a hospital. The violence comes after high profile mass shootings in other Balkan nations in recent years, including back-to-back attacks that rocked Serbia in 2023.,Image: 900619047, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no