Video grab of the hair-raising moment a British Airways plane's tail hit the runway at London Heathrow airport during an aborted landing. January 31 2022. The plane flew into London Heathrow shortly after midday on Monday (31/01), after taking off from Aberdeen at around 10:50am. The moment was captured by Jerry Dyer, the founder, presenter and producer of Big Jet TV, a live streaming platform specialising in Live Aviation content. Jerry shared the moment online, describing the tense situation as they watched the plane hit the runway at over 160mph.