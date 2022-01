Health care staff prepares administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Museum of Science and Technology on March 19, 2021 in Milan, Italy. EU member countries reintroduce the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in their inoculation campaigns following the previous day's European Medicines Agency (EMA) announcement to uphold its approval of the vaccine. Italy and other countries stopped giving the vaccine over fears there might be links between the vaccination against Covid-19 with the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare number of blood clots. Photo by Fotogramma/IPA/ABACAPRESS.COM