epa09707007 A handout image made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows Russian military vehicles transportation at an undisclosed location in Russia, 24 January 2022, on the way to Belarus to attend the Russia and Belarus joint military drill 'Union resolve 2022'. The joint military exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus 'Allied Resolve - 2022' will be held from February 10 to 20. According to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Joint maneuvers between Russia and Belarus will take place against the backdrop of 'the ongoing militarization of European countries.' and the military will work out 'opposition to the forces of the West - the Baltic states and Poland - and the south - Ukraine'. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES