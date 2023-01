A Belgian Malinois dog of a customs K9 unit inspects crates during a demonstration on the sidelines of a joint press briefing of the Belgian and Dutch customs authorities on the cocaine intercepted in the Antwerp and Rotterdam harbours in 2022, in Beveren, on January 2023. Belgian police seized a record 109,9 tonnes of cocaine at the port of Antwerp in 2022, amid mounting concern over the power of international gangs. Belgium's main container terminal is now considered the main gateway for illegal drugs into Europe.