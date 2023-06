Care e diferența între tentativa de lovitură de stat din 1991 și rebeliunea Wagner? Analist de politică externă: „Prigojin e în beția puterii”

Activists hold a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin near Red Square in Moscow, on June 24, 2023. President Vladimir Putin on June 24, 2023 said an armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries was a "stab in the back" and that the group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had betrayed Russia, as he vowed to punish the dissidents. Prigozhin said his fighters control key military sites in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.,Image: 785137535, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no