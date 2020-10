epa08740462 A woman adjusts her protective face mask in front of at COVID-19 sampling station in Praguein Prague, Czech Republic, 13 October 2020. Czech government decided that as of from 14 October that all cultural, sporting and social events, services, dance association events, both amateur and professional, are canceled due to new measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Czech Republic had record rise in COVID-19 disease, increase in newly detected infections exceeded 8,000 last week. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK