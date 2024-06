RAFAH, GAZA - MAY 19: Palestinian children queue with their containers for food distributed by charities at the only food distribution center that survived in Rafah city after the Israeli attacks in Rafah, Gaza on May 19, 2024. As the Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip continues, Palestinians are unable to obtain many vital needs, including basic food supplies, due to the total embargo imposed on the territory. Hani Alshaer / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM