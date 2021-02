Cercetători de la Oxford: Să nu recomandăm vaccinul AstraZeneca vârstnicilor înseamnă să riscăm viețile celor mai vulnerabili

epa08931891 Patients receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the NHS vaccine mass vaccination centre that has been set up in the grounds of Epsom Race Course, in Surrey, Britain 11 January 2021. The UK government has announced that mass vaccination centres will start operating from 11 January in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Surrey and Stevenage. EPA-EFE/DOMINIC LIPINSKI / POOL