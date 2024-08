GAZA, Aug. 29, 2024 -- Displaced people return their home in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Aug. 29, 2024. On Thursday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Israeli authorities announced that displaced people could return to specific areas in Deir al-Balah, the first time where return is officially allowed to an evacuated area.,Image: 903055710, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no