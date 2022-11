Ce mesaj trimite Coreea de Nord prin testarea unei rachete care ar fi putut ajunge la New York

epa10311935 Pedestrians walk past a street television showing news of North Korea firing a ballistic missile on a street in Tokyo, Japan, 18 November 2022. North Korea launched what is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which landed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), about 200 km west of Oshima-Oshima island of Japanese northern island of Hokkaido. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA