Cuba trimite în Italia un contingent de medici specializați în situații de dezastre și epidemii grave

epa08359775 Doctors and nurses, members of the 'Henry Reeve' Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, participate in an act before leaving for the Italian region of Piedmont, in Havana, Cuba, 12 April 2020. Cuba said goodbye this Sunday to a brigade of 38 doctors and nurses heading to Piedmont, in northern Italy, to help fight the coronavirus in that region heavily affected by the pandemic. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa