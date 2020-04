epa08245856 Airport staff check the temperatures of passengers returning from Milan as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at the Debrecen airport, Hungary, 25 February, 2020. The preventive measures were introduced following the report over 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease and at least seven deaths in northern Italy. No one has been diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus in Hungary. The first Hungarian who tested positive for the coronavirus was a member of staff on the Diamond Princess cruise ship which is quarantined in Japan. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT