epa10189872 Leader of the Polish Law and Justice (PiS) rulling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks during the opening ceremony of the shipping canal through the Vistula Spit in Skowronki village, northern Poland, 17 September 2022. The PLN 992 million (EUR 229 million) project includes a harbour on the Gdansk Bay side of the Spit, a waterway with a water gate across the Spit linking Gdansk Bay with the Vistula Lagoon, berthing areas on both sides of the Spit and an artificial island on the Vistula Lagoon. The new waterway gives Poland direct access to the Baltic Sea from the Vistula Lagoon with omission of the Russian-controlled Strait of Baltiysk. EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa POLAND OUT