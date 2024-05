Fostul comandant al Gărzii Elvețiene de la Vatican riscă 10 luni de închisoare, după ce a vrut să îl taie cu drujba pe iubitul mamei fiicei lui

Vatican Swiss guard commandant Daniel Anrig stands guard during a celebration commemorating the 1527 Sack of Rome, in the courtyard of the headquarters of the Swiss Guards, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 6, 2010. The ceremony is held each May 6 to commemorate the 147 Swiss Guards who died protecting Pope Clement VII during the 1527 Sack of Rome carried out by the mutinous troops of Charles V, Holy Roman Emperor. (AP Photo/Filippo Monteforte, Pool)