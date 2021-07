Ferrari Press Agency Ref 12014 Rocket 1 03/08/2020 See Ferrari text Picture MUST credit: Oscar Vinals A designer is taking on US billionaires , Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Tesla chief Elon Musk with an out of this world design for a rocket to tae advantage of new fuel sources found in space.The reusable craft looks more like a futuristic aircraft than something for interplanetary travel.The Leto Titan Cosmos concept project born as a “future option” to explore and take advance of new sources, to obtain valuable materials out of Earth and interesting for our future society and develop.Creator Spain-based Oscar Vinals said his idea was that his Leto Titan Cosmos idea all its parts including boosters and fuel tanks, would be 100% reusable.The project has been designed for private space missions able to operate on reduced costs leading to an increase in future space missions.It would compete against Bezos’s Blue Horizon and Musk’s SpaceX projects, initially aimed at taking tourists to space but then going onto explore. OPS:The Leto Titan Cosmos is blasted into space from Earth by the 12 Titans booster rocket whch is also reusable. Picture supplied by Ferrari