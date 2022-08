epa10113153 A handout photo made available by the Presidency of the Dominican Republic of Dominican President Luis Abinader (C) poses with Colombian Carlos Yépez Ospina, one of the two miners who remained trapped after a rock slide on July 31 at the Cerro de Maimón mine, in Maimón, Dominican Republic, 09 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Presidency of the Dominican Republic HANDOUT ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS / MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES