epa08281084 Tourists sit at the tables of a restaurant in front of the Colosseum, in Rome, Italy, 09 March 2020. Italy reported 133 more deaths with the coronavirus on 08 March bringing the total causalities at 366, emergency commissioner and civil protection chief Angelo Boorelli said. Some 6,387 people are now infected with the virus across Italy, he added. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO