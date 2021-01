epa08272773 (FILE) - Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (R), Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai arrives with Princess Haya bint Al Hussein (L) during the World Government Summit 2017 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 February 2017 (reissued 05 March 2020). According to media reports, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was found by a Britain court to have conducted a campaign of fear against his ex-wife and ordered the kidnap and torture of his two runaway daughters. EPA-EFE/STR